Lavrov, Tillerson discuss Russia-US cooperation prospects — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 21./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke by phone on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Syria and Donbass, as well as prospects for cooperation of the two countries in settling key problems on the international agenda, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On the heels of an exchange of opinions in a telephone conversation of the Russian and US presidents, the foreign ministers continued discussing prospects for cooperation of our countries towards the settlement of key problems on the international agenda," the ministry said.

"The Russian side, in particular, emphasized the importance of steadfast compliance with the principle of Syria’s territorial integrity, as well as Kiev authorities’ compliance with the Minsk agreements on the settlement in Donbass," it said.

They also touched upon certain issues within the framework of bilateral relations, including the schedule of future contacts, the Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian and U.S. presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, spoke by phone to discuss the situation around North Korea, Afghanistan and Iran’s nuclear program. The Kremlin press service said the Russian side emphasized commitment "to a full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - a major factor in ensuring regional stability and settlement of the problem of non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction".