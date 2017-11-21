Putin, Trump to discuss issues they consider necessary — Kremlin spokesman

SOCHI, November 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will discuss issues they consider necessary during their upcoming telephone conversation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"They [the two presidents] will discuss whatever they consider should be discussed," he said when asked if Putin and Trump would only exchange views on the Syria issue or would also touch upon other global issues, including the Ukrainian crisis.

According to the Russian presidential spokesman, "Putin may be expected to inform Trump" about his Monday meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Putin himself said at his meeting with Assad that he planned to hold telephone talks with the US presidents and the leaders of some of the Middle Eastern countries.

"After our meeting, I will hold consultations with the leaders of the countries that I have just mentioned. Today [on Monday] I am set to hold a conversation with the emir of Qatar, tomorrow [on Tuesday] a talk with US President Donald Trump is expected to take place, and after that, conversations with the leaders of the regional countries will be held," Putin said.

Putin pointed out that on November 22, he planned to meet with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "Apart from these partners, as you know, we have been actively working with other countries, including Iraq, the United States, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. We have been maintaining continuous contacts with them," Putin noted.