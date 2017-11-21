Putin to discuss Syrian settlement with Trump and Middle East leaders

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold telephone consultations with US President Donald Trump and some Middle East leaders, he said during talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The Kremlin released the text of the conversation on its website.

"On the basis of our today’s meeting, I will hold consultations with the leaders of the countries I already mentioned. Today [was held on Monday evening - TASS] a conversation is planned with the Qatar’s Emir, tomorrow with US President Donald Trump and then with the regional state leaders," Putin said.

The Russian leader reiterated that on November 22 he will meet with Turkish and Iranian Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani in Sochi. "Apart from the named partners, as you know, we are actively working with other countries as well: Iraq, the US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. We are constantly interacting with these partners," Putin noted.