Putin to meet with Czech President Zeman on Tuesday

SOCHI, November, 21. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin is to hold talks with Czech President Milos Zeman in Sochi on Tuesday.

According to the press service of the Russian President, the two leaders will discuss bilateral, European and international issues.

"President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with the President of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, on November 21 in Sochi, who is paying an official visit to Russia. They will discuss further development of Russian-Czech relations, particularly in such areas as trade, economy, culture, humanitarian cooperation, as well as the current pan-European and international issues," the Kremlin said.

Earlier it was reported that Zeman's official visit to Russia would be held from November 20 to 24. On November 22, the Czech leader will be in Moscow, where he is to meet with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. He will also speak at the Russian-Czech business forum in the capital. The President of the Czech Republic will also visit Yekaterinburg on November 23. There he will attend another business forum with the participation of Russian and Czech entrepreneurs.

At the same time, business circles in the Czech Republic showed increased interest in this visit. As press secretary of the National Union of Industry and Trade of the Republic Eva Velichkova said, this business mission will become the largest for the last 25 years. The delegation includes representatives of more than 120 Czech companies operating in various sectors of the national economy.

Zeman's visit to Russia will be one of his last foreign trips during his five-year term of office. His office expires in the coming spring. In January 2018, the Czech Republic will hold presidential elections where Zeman will seek re-election for another five years.