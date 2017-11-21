US blocks UN Security Council statement condemning shelling of Russia’s embassy in Syria

UN, November 21. /TASS/. The United States has repeatedly blocked the UN Security Council statement condemning the shelling of the Russian embassy in Damascus, Fyodor Strzhizhovsky, press secretary of Russia’s permanent mission to the UN, said on Tuesday.

"The draft of the UN Security Council statement for press that was proposed by Russia and condemns the attack of terrorists on the building of the Russian embassy in Damascus on November 20, has been blocked by the US delegation again," he said.

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that this is "not the first time when the leaders of the so-called coalition use double standards with regard to the terrorist acts that had Russian foreign institutions as targets."

"We would advise them to show such consistency in eradication of armed groups that endanger the work of diplomats of different countries in Syria and the region as a whole," he said.

According to him, Russia "will continue to fight terrorists in Syria and will contribute to the establishment of peace and security in the Syrian Arab Republic."

On Monday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry reported that Russia’s embassy in Damascus came under mortar shelling from terrorists’ positions. No one was hurt. The building’s wall, electricity lines and water supplies systems were damaged, the ministry said.

Moscow expects that Western countries at the UN Security Council not leave the incident without attention, the Foreign Ministry said.

Russia repeatedly sought adoption of statements by the UN Security Council condemning the shelling of its embassy in the Syrian capital. In a number of cases, these attempts were blocked by Western countries, insisting on the inclusion of provisions in the text that are unacceptable for Russia.