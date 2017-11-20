Kremlin unveils agenda of Putin’s talks with Czech president

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Bilateral, European and global agenda will be in focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s talks with his visiting Czech counterpart, Milos Zeman, in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi on November 21, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

"On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Czech President Milos Zeman, who will pay an official visit to Russia," the Kremlin said. "The sides will discuss issues of further development of the Russian-Czech relations, in particular in the trade-and-economic and culturals-and-humanitarian spheres, as well as topical common European and international problems."

According to earlier reports, the Czech president will pay an official visit to Russian on November 20 through 24. He is scheduled to have talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 21, and with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on the following day, November 22. Apart from that, he will address a Russian-Czech business forum.

Zeman’s program in Russia includes a trip to the Urals city of Yekaterinburg where he will attend another business forum on November 23.

The forthcoming visit to Russia will be among Milos Zeman’s last foreign visit before his first five-year presidential term expires. Presidential elections will be held in the Czech Republic in January 2018 and Zeman will run for another term in office.