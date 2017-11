BAKU, November 20. /TASS/. Moscow has called for avoiding the practice of employing terrorists active in Syria as a quick fix to achieve short-term goals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said addressing the students of Azerbaijan’s Diplomatic Academy.

"Russia and Azerbaijan favor fighting the war on terror without any double standards, so that no one could use terrorists as quick fixes in achieving some short-term goals, as we see happening in Syria," the Russian top diplomat stressed.