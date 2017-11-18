Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian embassy urges US authorities to stop restring free speech for Russian media

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 18, 6:56 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The embassy also warned the U.S. authorities against imposition of individual restriction Russian correspondents in the U.S.

© AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON, November 18. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Washington has dismissed coercion of the partner company of the Russian information agency Sputnik, Reston Translator, to register as a foreign agent, saying it continued the practice of restricting free speech as regards Russian media.

"These steps signal continuation of the policy of pressure on the Russian mass media,’ the statement said. "It is obvious that now attempts are made to intimidate the commercial companies cooperating with our media resources."

"We call on the U.S. authorities to stop the practice of restricting freedom of the press as regards the Russian media," the embassy said. "Also, we would like to warn against imposition of individual restriction our correspondents in the U.S."

The statement also indicated that intensification of struggle in the field of mass information did not meet the interests of Russian-American collaboration, and that is why Moscow would put maximum efforts into making it impossible for the enemies of better Russian-American relations to raise the upper hand.

"Russia is set to develop full-fledged mutually beneficial dialogue with U.S. counterparts and we will continue putting efforts in the prevention of victory of the enemies of better Russian-U.S. relations," the statement said.

