Russia patiently continues dialogue with sports organizations — Kremlin

ST.PETERSBURG, November 17. /TASS/. Russia’s sports authorities patiently continue holding dialogue with international sports organizations for further cooperation with the International Olympic Committee, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The preparations for the Olympics continue and certainly, our sports authorities rather patiently continue dialogue with international sports organizations to ensure our further coordination and cooperation with the IOC and other organizations, and we value this cooperation," Peskov said.

Peskov called "absolutely justified" the decision of the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) not to broadcast the Olympic Games in PyeongChang if the Russian athletes are not allowed to take part.