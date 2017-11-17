Lavrov slams speculations about Russia’s interference in Mexican election as groundless

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Speculations about Russia’s interference in the upcoming Mexican presidential election are groundless but Moscow can guess where it comes from, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Mexican counterpart Luis Videgaray Caso on Friday.

"I haven’t seen such articles in the Mexican media, but I have heard that rumors are being spread," Lavrov said. "I can even guess where they come from. I can only confirm that it is mere speculation, which has no foundation and seems to be aimed at creating irritants in relations between Russia and Mexico, since they have been particularly steady and positive," the Russian top diplomat added.