Russia opposes lifting UN arms embargo on Libya — envoy

UN, November 17. /TASS/. It is too early to speak about lifting a UN Security Council weapons embargo on Libya, due to uncontrolled arms trafficking in the country, Russia’s permanent UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya said on Thursday.

"The problem of uncontrolled arms trafficking in Libya remains acute, especially given the lack of consolidated armed forces and other structures," he said, adding that this problem affected security in the country and the entire Sahara-Sahel region.

"That’s why the task of strictly observing the weapons embargo remains a pressing one, and it is too early to speak about easing the existing restrictions under the current circumstances," he said.

Libya plunged into chaos following the ouster and killing of Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Currently, the country virtually has two rival governments - the internationally-backed Tripoli-based government of Fayez al-Sarraj and the Tobruk-based government led by Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni.