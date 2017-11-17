Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia suggests returning to its withdrawn draft UN SC resolution on Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 17, 1:55 UTC+3

Earlier in the day, Russia has vetoed the US-initiated draft resolution

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya

Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

UN, November 17. /TASS/. Russia’s UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya, on Thursday supported Bolivia’s proposal to return to the previously withdrawn Russian-Chinese resolution on the investigation of chemical attacks in Syria.

Earlier in the day, Russia has vetoed the US-initiated draft resolution of the United Nations Security Council on extending the mandate of the Joint Investigative Mechanism of the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in Syria. Before the voting, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN said Russia was withdrawing its draft as the Security Council had refused to satisfy Moscow’s request to consider the US draft first. Shortly after, Bolivia suggested returning to the withdrawn Russian-Chinese resolution.

According to Nebenzya, the US resolution was based on a wrong concept. "Nothing was balanced in the US project," he said.

"During the past few weeks, we have been explaining with patience that we cannot consider the proposed concept with due seriousness. It was wrong from the very outset, as it was directed at preserving the systemic drawbacks in the work of JIM and the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission," he said.

He also noted that the countries that supported the US text will bear responsibility for terminating the mandate of the investigative commission, which expires at midnight New York time [8:00 Moscow time].

The Russian diplomat added that the true aim of the US and its partners for putting their version of the resolution to the vote was "to question the role of Russia in the political process of the Syrian settlement." He added that this stance was reflected in the speech by the UK envoy, Matthew Rycroft.

"The UK permanent envoy said there is no place for Russia in the Syrian political process. That’s the true reason behind this dirty story: to question the role of Russia in the political process of the Syrian settlement," Nebenzya said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia vetoes US-initiated UN SC draft resolution on Syria, withdraws its own
2
Putin’s sway on Donbass overestimated — Kremlin
3
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber to make debut flight in February 2018
4
NATO seeks to put Georgia at forefront of anti-Russian campaign — Russian diplomat
5
Russia’s Borei-class advanced submarines
6
International Dubai Air Show
7
Russia’s 2018 Olympic participation unaffected by WADA’s decision — Deputy PM Mutko
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама