Russia pins hopes on West's common sense in deployment of UN mission in Donbass

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 16, 21:30 UTC+3 PRAGUE
1 pages in this article

PRAGUE, November 16. /TASS/. Moscow hopes for a display of common sense by Western counterparts regarding the deployment of a UN mission in eastern Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told TASS on Thursday.

Read also

Russia, US thoroughly discuss possibility of deploying UN mission to Ukraine

"This is a knotty issue and its knottiest aspect arise from Kiev's desire to resolve everything in one swoop strike, by a short cavalry charge, by crossing out the previous Minsk accords and the importance of a buildup of dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk," he said.

"Yet there's no resolving such things at one bout. A discussion of precisely determined modalities of the future UN mission is needed."

"We always cherish the hope for common sense on the part of the West," Karasin said.

"We'll continue promulgating our position and trying to convince the Western partners of Kiev's wanting support in the form of meaningfullness on some problems."

