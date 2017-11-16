Contacts between Russia and NATO possible this year, envoy says

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Contacts between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance may be held this year, Russia’s envoy to NATO Alexander Grushko told reporters on Thursday.

"I do not rule out contacts this year, recently we held an extraordinary session of the NATO-Russia Council, that’s why this is possible," Grushko said.

On October 26, Brussels hosted a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council at the level of ambassadors.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Grushko said this was "a very direct and open dialogue," which needs to be continued.