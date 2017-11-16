Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov urges Latin American states to prevent exacerbation of crisis in Venezuela

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 16, 14:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Latin American countries should counter attempts by extra-regional forces to provoke the exacerbation of the political crisis in Venezuela, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a news conference following talks with his Argentine counterpart Jorge Faurie.

"The problems [in Venezuela] should be solved exclusively through dialogue between the government and the opposition," Lavrov said.

"We fully share and support this approach and see no other way of resolving the situation. We hope that, while promoting this approach, the countries in the region will also counter attempts by extra-regional forces to make the opposition adhere to an irreconcilable stance. These attempts are aimed at provoking a deeper crisis or even provoking violence."

"We consider them utterly irresponsible and unacceptable," the minister stressed.

