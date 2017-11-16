Moscow indignant US secret services publish information about Russian transactions

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Moscow is indignant US special services share with mass media information about Russian banking transactions, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are extremely indignant US special services disclose to the media information about banking transactions addressed to Russian diplomatic offices, and not only those in the United States, but around the world."

Publication of information about financial transactions is evidence that the immunity of accounts of Russian diplomatic offices in US has been violated, according to the diplomat.

This suggests that "not only the banking secrecy has been violated, but also the immunity of Russian embassy accounts," the diplomat said. "Besides, this has clearly demonstrated that American banks are operating under the full control of US intelligence agencies," Zakharova said.

Moscow regards reports saying that the FBI is investigating money transfers to the Russian Embassy in the US as another attempt of exerting pressure on Russia’s diplomatic missions.

"We regard such actions, including reports saying that the FBI is investigating money transfers to our embassy as a new attempt to exert pressure on the Russian missions in the US," Zakharova stressed. "We demand once again that the US authorities stop playing such games and return to normal and responsible diplomatic communication."