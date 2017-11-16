Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia expects US to abide by agreements contained in Putin-Trump statement

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 16, 11:34 UTC+3

The Russian and US presidents reiterated their determination to defeat the terrorist group Islamic State in Syria

Read also

Putin, Trump call on global community to boost humanitarian support for Syria

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Moscow expects the United States to strictly adhere to the agreements to fight terrorism contained in the joint statement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We expect that the US side will strictly adhere to the agreements to fight terrorism that were enshrined in the joint statement by the Russian and US presidents following their meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Da Nang on November 11, Zakharova said.

Putin and Trump reiterated their determination to defeat the terrorist group Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) in Syria and agreed to maintain the existing military communication channels to ensure the safety of Russian and US military personnel and prevent risky incidents involving the forces of partners fighting against the Islamic State.

Persons
Maria Zakharova
