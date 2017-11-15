Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Iranian, Turkish top diplomats to discuss Syria soon — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 15, 14:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian and Turkish presidents met in Sochi on November 13 and discussed the Syrian settlement

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Contacts between the Russian, Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers on the Syrian settlement will take place soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Read also
Syria's Raqqa

US bent on keeping its military presence in Syria — Russian analyst

"Soon, we will continue these contacts, including at the level of foreign ministers with Turkish and Iranian colleagues," Lavrov said.

Lavrov recalled that Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, met in Sochi on Monday, focusing on further coordination of steps for advancing the Syrian settlement.

The Astana format involving Russia, Turkey and Iran, both at the level of defense ministries and diplomats, is underway.

"We really benefit from these contacts. All this helps creating conditions to move closer to fulfilling the tasks set by the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2254," Lavrov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia starts T-90S main battle tank deliveries to Iraq
2
US directly supports IS terrorists in Syria — Russian Defense Ministry
3
Defense Ministry provides explanation on wrong photos attached to Abu Kamal statement
4
Russia’s State Duma passes amendments to foreign agent media law
5
Kremlin dismisses speculations about alleged 20,000-strong UN contingent in Donbass
6
Russia's new weapons program includes serial supplies of Armata tanks
7
Child survives plane crash, six dead
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама