Russian, Iranian, Turkish top diplomats to discuss Syria soon — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Contacts between the Russian, Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers on the Syrian settlement will take place soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Soon, we will continue these contacts, including at the level of foreign ministers with Turkish and Iranian colleagues," Lavrov said.

Lavrov recalled that Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, met in Sochi on Monday, focusing on further coordination of steps for advancing the Syrian settlement.

The Astana format involving Russia, Turkey and Iran, both at the level of defense ministries and diplomats, is underway.

"We really benefit from these contacts. All this helps creating conditions to move closer to fulfilling the tasks set by the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2254," Lavrov said.