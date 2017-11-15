Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

West has nothing better to do than talk about Russia's 'interference' – Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 15, 14:24 UTC+3

Moscow is used Western partners making accusations against the Russian media and declaring them foreign agents

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Moscow’s counterparts in the US and Europe have nothing better to do than bring accusations of interference against Russia and its media, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Read also
Margarita Simonyan

RT America registers as foreign agent in US

"As for new accusations against Russia and RT, put forward by the Spanish Foreign and Defense Ministries, referring to our alleged interference in the Catalonia crisis, we are used to the fact that our counterparts in Europe, as well as overseas, have nothing better to do than make accusations against our media and declare them foreign agents," the Russian top diplomat noted.

"Part of the reason may be that the capitals that make such allegations - Madrid and London - usually have a lot of unresolved domestic issues," Lavrov pointed out.

"They throw splashy tantrums to distract voters from their inability to resolve domestic problems," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia starts T-90S main battle tank deliveries to Iraq
2
US directly supports IS terrorists in Syria — Russian Defense Ministry
3
Defense Ministry provides explanation on wrong photos attached to Abu Kamal statement
4
Russia’s State Duma passes amendments to foreign agent media law
5
Kremlin dismisses speculations about alleged 20,000-strong UN contingent in Donbass
6
Russia's new weapons program includes serial supplies of Armata tanks
7
Child survives plane crash, six dead
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама