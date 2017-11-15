West has nothing better to do than talk about Russia's 'interference' – Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Moscow’s counterparts in the US and Europe have nothing better to do than bring accusations of interference against Russia and its media, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"As for new accusations against Russia and RT, put forward by the Spanish Foreign and Defense Ministries, referring to our alleged interference in the Catalonia crisis, we are used to the fact that our counterparts in Europe, as well as overseas, have nothing better to do than make accusations against our media and declare them foreign agents," the Russian top diplomat noted.

"Part of the reason may be that the capitals that make such allegations - Madrid and London - usually have a lot of unresolved domestic issues," Lavrov pointed out.

"They throw splashy tantrums to distract voters from their inability to resolve domestic problems," he added.