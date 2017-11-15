Moscow, Minsk concerned over NATO’s attempts to demonize Russian-Belarusian cooperation

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk are concerned over NATO’s attempts to demonize Russian-Belarussian military cooperation aimed at justifying its own military build-up on the eastern flank, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei on Wednesday.

"We discussed the situation surrounding relations between our countries and the North Atlantic Alliance," he said. "We expressed concern over attempts to demonize Russian-Belarusian military cooperation, particularly the Zapad-2017 drills held in September, and use this propaganda campaign to justify NATO’s military build-up on the eastern flank," the Russian top diplomat added.