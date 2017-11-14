De Mistura believes Russian-US statement will help Syrian settlement — diplomat

GENEVA, November 14. /TASS/. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura is certain that the joint statement on Syria made by the Russian and US presidents is a qualitative basis for the settlement in the country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told reporters on Tuesday following talks with the UN envoy.

"De Mistura spoke highly of the two leaders’ statement. In his view, this creates a new qualitative situation in the Syrian settlement," the diplomat said.

Moscow also expects that the US will be complying with all clauses of the joint statement by the Russian and US presidents Gatilov told reporters.

"The fact of the two presidents’ adopting a statement implies that there is understanding on the part of Americans that it is necessary to boost efforts on the political track," the diplomat said. "We expect that all included in that major document will be put into practice," Gatilov added.