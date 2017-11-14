Russia interested in peaceful settlement of Korean issue — PM Medvedev

MANILA, November 14. /TASS/. Russia is interested in a peaceful settlement of the Korean issue, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting with President of South Korea Moon Jae-in.

"Just like South Korea, we are certainly interested in having peace on the Korean peninsula," Medvedev said.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is going to attend the 12th East Asia Summit in Manila on the final day of his three-day visit to the Philippines. The summit will traditionally take place at the venue of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).