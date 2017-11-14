Putin to hold talks with South Ossetia leadership

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday will meet with President of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov, who arrived in Russia on an official visit.

According to the Kremlin press service, during the talks "Heads of the state will discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation, aspects of the multifaceted work on implementation of the Treaty on Alliance and Integration between the Russian Federation and the Republic of South Ossetia of March 18, 2015, as well as further ways to improve foreign policy coordination".

Press secretary of the President of South Ossetia, Dina Gassiyeva said earlier that "intergovernmental agreements will be signed between the ministries of internal affairs and public health."

The leaders met earlier in Sochi on May 2, shortly after Bibilov took office. At the time the Presidents discussed economic interaction.