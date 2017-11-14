Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to hold talks with South Ossetia leadership

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 14, 1:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Kremlin press service, during the talks "Heads of the state will discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday will meet with President of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov, who arrived in Russia on an official visit.

According to the Kremlin press service, during the talks "Heads of the state will discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation, aspects of the multifaceted work on implementation of the Treaty on Alliance and Integration between the Russian Federation and the Republic of South Ossetia of March 18, 2015, as well as further ways to improve foreign policy coordination".

Press secretary of the President of South Ossetia, Dina Gassiyeva said earlier that "intergovernmental agreements will be signed between the ministries of internal affairs and public health."

The leaders met earlier in Sochi on May 2, shortly after Bibilov took office. At the time the Presidents discussed economic interaction.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin to hold meeting on electric power industry development
2
Russia outshines US in grain sales, agriculture minister points out
3
Russian anti-submarine destroyer cruises through English Channel
4
Expert predicts Russian unemployment to take on ‘female face’ in ten years
5
Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov large anti-submarine destroyer ship enters Bay of Biscay
6
Siberian physicists learn to determine changes to molecular structure in real-time
7
Turkey's president plans to hash over details of S-400 deal with Putin in Sochi
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама