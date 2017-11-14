Russian ambassador to US voices support to RT journalists

WASHINGTON, November 14. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, on Monday voiced support to the journalists working for the American affiliation of the Russian television channel RT, which had to register itself as a foreign agent pursuant to demands of the U.S. authorities, the embassy press service told TASS.

"We never fail our people," he said while visiting the editorial office of RT America in Washington.

The American affiliation of RT filed all the required document with the U.S. Department of Justice for registration as a foreign agent, RT news service deputy director Alexei Kuznetsov said earlier, adding that the channel had no other choice given the situation it had been forced into.

"Faced with a choice between a criminal case and registration, we opted for the latter," a report on RT homepage quoted the channel’s editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan. "Our greetings to free speech in the U.S. and to those who still believe in it"

Simonyan said in an earlier comment on the situation around the channel it had very strong objections to the demands of this kind but it was compelled to agree because it would not be able to operate in the U.S. otherwise.

The U.S. Department of Justice issued a demand to RT America, a subsidiary of the Moscow-based RT channel, to register as a foreign agent until November 13.

On November 10, Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin gave instructions to appropriate committees of the State Duma lower house of parliament to draft a symmetric legislative response to the actions of the U.S. Department of Justice. He said the Duma might consider a mirror-like in the first reading on November 15 and in the final reading on November 17.

However, Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said on Monday the house might pass the bill in the final reading already on Wednesday, November 15.