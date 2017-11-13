Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin says relations between Russia and Turkey may be considered as fully restored

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 13, 18:20 UTC+3

The Turkish president noted that frequent meetings between the two leaders have been giving impetus to bilateral ties

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

BOCHAROV RUCHEI, November 13. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Ankara may be considered as fully restored, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"As you and me decided during my visit to your country, we will hold a working meeting today," Putin said addressing Edrogan.

Read also

History of Russia and Turkey's ups and downs since 2015

"I am grateful to you for accepting the invitation, as indeed, you have just said, the flight here only takes around one hour. In the beginning of our meeting I would like to point out that our relations may be considered as fully restored," the Russian leader added.

The Turkish president, in turn, said that "since the normalization of relations between our countries began, frequent meetings [between leaders] have been giving impetus to bilateral ties." "Our bilateral relations, as well as cooperation in resolving regional issues, provide us with an opportunity to look towards the future together," Erdogan noted.

According to him, Turkish-Russian political, military, trade and cultural cooperation has been increasing with each passing day. Erdogan also noted that apart from personal meetings, the two leaders contacted each other by telephone.

The Turkish president informed Putin about his plans to visit Kuwait and Qatar after Sochi.

Persons
Vladimir Putin Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
