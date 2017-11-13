Russian PM Medvedev to address ASEAN Business Summit in Manila

MANILA, November 13. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will take part in the business and investment forum as part of the 31st summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila and hold talks with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday.

According to the press service of the Russian government, the Russian prime minister will address the first session of the ASEAN Business and Investment Forum. Among those who are expected to address the forum, which will bring together over 800 delegates, is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Russian-Philippine talks

Later in the day, the Russian prime minister will hold talks with the Philippine president, after which a number of joint documents will be signed, the press service of the Russian Cabinet noted. Harry Roque, a spokesman for the Philippine president, told reporters that the issue at hand is agreements in transport and the energy sector. He noted that there are some Russian companies, which are interested in transport projects, including the construction of the subway, and in the development of the energy industry in the Philippines, including nuclear power industry.

Medvedev last met with Duterte on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Laos last September. Last week, on November 10, the talks with the Philippine leader on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam were held by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both sides expressed willingness to continue developing military-technical cooperation.

Russia’s participation in ASEAN summits

Medvedev arrived in the capital of the Philippines on Sunday and has already had a number of bilateral meetings there - with the prime ministers of Cambodia, Singapore, India, and China - and took part in a gala dinner to mark ASEAN's 50th anniversary.

The 31st ASEAN summit is being held in the capital of the Philippines on November 10-14. Russia, which is not a member of the association, takes part in the summit events as dialogue partner. This year the summit’s agenda includes issues related to countering extremism, economic integration and regional infrastructure.

Medvedev last visited the Philippines in November 2015 when he led the Russian delegation at the APEC summit.