Russia, Laos to strengthen partnership in various areas - Russian PM

MANILA, November 12. /TASS/. Russian and Laos will continue to develop bilateral cooperation in various areas, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday at a meeting with his Laotian counterpart, Thongloun Sisoulit.

"Laos is our major partner in Southeast Asia and we plan to strengthen and develop our partnership as we have a lot to accomplish. Yet, we will continue to work to implement our plans," Medvedev said, adding that the current East Asia Summit and the ASEAN summit in Manila is a perfect opportunity to discuss the current situation in relations.

The Laotian prime minister, in turn, thanked his Russian counterpart for his consent to hold this meeting and noted that certain progress has been reached in cooperation between Russia and Laos.