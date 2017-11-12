Putin-Trump meeting failed due to Americans’ inflexibility - Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Full-format talks between Presidents of Russia and the U.S. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump did not take place on sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam because the American protocol service lacks flexibility, the Russian president’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Right, we did try to organize a separate full-format meeting, and the work involved protocol and other channels," he told reporters, explaining the diplomatic practice regulates top-level contacts are organized in turns at different sides. "Sides are trying to offer variants, minding busy schedules the leaders have."

The previous meeting between Putin and Trump was in July in Hamburg the G20 summit, the press secretary continued. That meeting was organized in a hall, rented by the U.S. side - that is formally it was in the U.S. territory.

"This time, the American side, despite all efforts of our team, unfortunately, did not offer any alternatives: they have suggested only one time, which could not suit the Russian side, and only one venue - a hall, rented by the U.S. side," Peskov continued. "Though this time the meeting was due to be organized in the Russian territory."

"The Americans have not expressed flexibility and have not offered any alternatives," he said regretfully.