Putin refuses to understand attempts to accuse Russia of US election meddling - Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 12, 14:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian president’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov added that Putin personally told Trump that this information is groundless

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin expressed categorical misunderstanding of the attempts to accuse Russia of the U.S. election meddling. The president discussed this issue during his meeting with the U.S. President Donald Trump.

"In fact, President Trump wondered how much that information was true, and Putin explained that Russia had not interfered in any way with the election process, it was out of question," the Russian president’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said in response to a request from reporters to comment on the Saturday contacts between the leaders.

"Putin expressed absolute misunderstanding of the groundless statements about Russia’s alleged election meddling in the U.S.," the press secretary said.

"Putin personally told him [Trump] that this information is groundless and cannot have any grounds and categorically rejected even a hypothetical possibility that Russia might have been involved anyhow in the electoral process in the United States," Peskov said on Saturday.

According to the press secretary, the Russian president on Saturday told reporters all accusations of the U.S. officials of their alleged relations with Russian have no reasons. This is true concerning the commerce secretary, who prior to taking the position, was doing business across the world, and concerning other U.S. representatives, he said. "The Kremlin Administration knew nothing about it at the official level and any links with Putin or claims against him are inappropriate," Peskov said.

"In President Putin’s opinion, all that demonstrates all the rumors about Russia’s alleged meddling are based exclusively on inaccurate information and have no grounds," the press secretary said. "Trump has raised this question, and Putin gave an answer on those lines.".

Topics
Russia-US cyber scandal
Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
