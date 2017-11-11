North Korea not discussed in detail by Putin, Trump in Vietnam - Kremlin

DA NANG /Vietnam/, November 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin did not focus on North Korea during his brief conversations with US counterpart Donald Trump in Da Nang, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday.

"There was no comprehensive conversation. You have heard Putin’s worlds that the situation demands interaction and collaboration and Putin’s regret that we can say practically nothing about any specific cooperation," Peskov said.

He said Trump had expressed hope that talks with the Russian president on North Korea should continue.

"We hope that Russia and the US will somehow stay in touch as this is in interests of both countries," he said.