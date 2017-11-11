Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Poor condition of Russia-US relations needs communication - Kremlin

November 11, 20:07 UTC+3

The format of its implementation has not been determined yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday

DA NANG /Vietnam/, November 11. /TASS/. Poor condition of Russia-US relations requires bilateral communication, but the format of its implementation has not been determined yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday.

"There is understanding that the deplorable condition of bilateral relations, an increasing crisis in both international and bilateral relations demand communication and talks," Peskov said. "We realize it and this understanding was reaffirmed. However, I cannot say yet how it will be implemented."

A source familiar with the situation told reporters that the two leaders met many times at the APEC summit in Vietnam. Nevertheless, a full-fledged meeting had never taken place as it could not have been arranged, particularly for protocol reasons.

"Certain diplomatic canons" ruled at the APEC summit and "despite the attempts made during many days, the Americans had offered neither any other alternative time nor any alternative venue," the source said.

Commenting on the leaders’ failed full-fledged meeting, Peskov said that the absence of such a meeting between Putin and Trump had been counterbalanced by numerous contacts on the sidelines of the summit in Vietnam’s Da Nang.

"There were some retreats and there was dinner," he said. "While on the move, before and after retreats, they had opportunities to share views and that is what they did.".

