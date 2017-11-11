Putin, Trump mention complicated situation in Ukraine during meeting - Kremlin

DA NANG /Vietnam/, November 11. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, have discussed the situation in Ukraine, but did not focus on the issue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday.

"Ukraine was mentioned [at the meeting of Putin and Trump]. They reaffirmed that the situation is complicated but did not elaborate," Peskov said.

In the run-up to his Asia trip, Trump had reiterated he should meet with Putin to discuss pressing issues. According to the US president, "Putin is very important" since Russia could help the Unites States with North Korea and Syria. "We have to talk about Ukraine," he said.