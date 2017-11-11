Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, China share similar views on North Korea problem - Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 11, 16:00 UTC+3

"We are at the same time calling on all the conflicting parties to lower the tension and to find force to get to the negotiation table", Putin said

Share
1 pages in this article

DA NANG /Vietnam/, November 11. /TASS/. Russia and China share similar views on the North Korean problem - all the parties should lower the tension and get to the negotiation table, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told a news conference after the APEC summit on Saturday.

"As for foreign relations, as diplomats would say, Russia and China share very close positions, which may be similar on key issues," he said. "One of the key issues is North Korea. We consider it a problem, we do not recognize North Korea’s nuclear status. We are at the same time calling on all the conflicting parties to lower the tension and to find force to get to the negotiation table."

There is no any other solution to that problem, he added, stressing Russia and China had offered a roadmap for settlement, which outlines all the steps to undertake.

The Russian president pointed to encouraging signals from some countries, related to their attitude towards the North Korean problem.

"As you may have heard, there are encouraging signals, including from the U.S., from South Korea that everyone has the understanding there is no alternative to this [peaceful] settlement of the problem," Putin said. "I hope this is how it will be.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Still many questions on peace treaty with Japan - Putin
2
Russia, China share similar views on North Korea problem - Putin
3
NATO practices nuclear weapons use procedures on its eastern flank, Russian top brass says
4
Takata Encourages Creditors to Visit TKRestructuring.com/PPIC Website
5
Putin says his dialogue with Trump normal, though too little time to discuss all
6
Russia’s state arms seller quits India’s tenders for over 20,000 automatic rifles — source
7
Syrian military backed by Russian air power free last IS stronghold
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама