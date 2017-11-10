Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Moscow calls on Kabul to investigate into death of civilians from US airstrikes

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 10, 19:59 UTC+3

The Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated that on November 3 US aviation bombed several communities in Chahar Dara District "killing at least 10 civilians and injuring more than 20"

The Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry

© Artyom Korotayev/TASS

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Moscow calls on Kabul and the global community to investigate into the death of civilians in northern Afghanistan in the US airstrikes, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on its web site on Friday.

The ministry reiterated that on November 3 US aviation bombed several communities in Afghanistan’s Chahar Dara District in the Kunduz Province, "killing at least 10 civilians of this country and injuring more than 20."

"We resolutely call on the Afghan authorities and international rights protection organizations to organize a thorough and objective investigation into all circumstances of the incident in the Chahar Dara District, prosecution of those responsible and taking effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

"Though the specified fact was officially confirmed by experts from the UN Mission on support for Afghanistan, representatives of Afghan national security forces and the US and NATO military command in Afghanistan say there are no civilian deaths," the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out.

"We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims and wish those injured in the incident to get well soon," the ministry added.

