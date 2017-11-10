Erdogan to visit Sochi on November 13 — Kremlin

Robots may replace some economists and tax specialists in 10 years — ex-finance ministerBusiness & Economy November 10, 16:24
MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a working visit to the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi on November 13 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin press service said.
"There are plans to exchange views on regional and international issues, including on joint anti-terror fight and the situation in Syrian settlement," the press service said in a statement.
The agenda for the visit includes the discussion of a broad range of bilateral issues, including prospects of enhancing trade and economic ties, and energy cooperation.