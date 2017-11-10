Back to Main page
Erdogan to visit Sochi on November 13 — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 10, 15:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Turkish president will pay a working visit to the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi at the invitation of the Russian president

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a working visit to the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi on November 13 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin press service said.

"There are plans to exchange views on regional and international issues, including on joint anti-terror fight and the situation in Syrian settlement," the press service said in a statement.

The agenda for the visit includes the discussion of a broad range of bilateral issues, including prospects of enhancing trade and economic ties, and energy cooperation.

