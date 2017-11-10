Back to Main page
Russian diplomat, De Mistura to discuss next round of Syrian talks

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 10, 13:13 UTC+3 GENEVA

Russia’s delegation will hold consultations in Geneva on November 14 with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura

GENEVA, November 10. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov, will hold consultations in Geneva on November 14 with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura to discuss preparations for the eighth round of intra-Syrian talks on November 28, Russia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office in Geneva said.

Syrian military backed by Russian air power free last IS stronghold

"During the meeting, the sides will discuss issues of preparations for the new round of intra-Syrian talks and also a planned Syrian National Dialogue Congress," the mission said.

The UN press service said on Thursday De Mistura has been holding intense consultations as part of preparation for the eighth round of intra-Syrian talks in the Swiss city. In this context, the envoy "has been, and will continue to be, having a range of contacts with senior regional, European, Russian, and US officials."

On Friday, he will head to Paris for a meeting with French officials and he plans to meet with a Russian delegation in Geneva "early next week." Deputy Special Envoy Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy completed consultations in Riyadh on Thursday.

The seventh round of intra-Syrian talks was held in Geneva in July. It was attended by the delegations of the Syrian government and three opposition groups (Cairo, Moscow and Riyadh). The new round was expected to be held in September, but then it was delayed until October and then November.

