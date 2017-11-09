Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat slams Latvian draft law on status of World War II participants as outrageous

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 09, 17:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the draft law is a dramatic confirmation of the fact that the double-talk process is taking even uglier shapes

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The draft law granting the status of World War II participants to people who fought on either side of the front that was approved in the second reading in Latvia’s Sejm is outrageous, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Read also
Waffen SS supporters in Riga, 2016

Russian embassy condemns Latvia’s bill equating Red Army veterans with SS stormtroopers

"Latvia’s Sejm has approved in the second reading the draft law granting the status of World War II participants to people who fought on both sides of the front," she said. "We, for our part, received this information with indignation; this isn’t the first time official Riga openly glorifies Nazi criminals." "Latvia’s authorities once again took a step towards freeing Nazi criminals from guilt and placing the Latvian SS Legion soldiers on the same footing as the Red Army soldiers who liberated the world from Fascism," she added.

According to Zakharova, the draft law that passed the second reading is a dramatic confirmation of the fact that the double-talk process is taking even uglier shapes.

"We consider as absolutely unacceptable the urge to rewrite history and doubt the results of World War II and the Nuremberg trials that recognized SS as a criminal organization," she stressed.

The diplomat pointed out that Russia expects to get adequate assessment of this issue from relevant international organizations, Latvia’s partners in the EU and public veteran organizations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'
2
Putin, Trump to meet on November 10 — Kremlin aide
3
Putin links claims of Russia’s alleged ‘doping scheme’ with upcoming elections
4
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber prototype to perform debut flight in 2018
5
Moscow challenges US to prove that Pentagon biomarker research does not violate law
6
IOC slaps ‘life ban’ on 4 more Russian skiers, annuls their 2014 Olympics results — source
7
Siemens mulls supplying turbines to Russia's energy facilities
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама