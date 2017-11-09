Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia bans entry for Canadians who worsened bilateral ties in tit-for-tat measures

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 09, 14:15 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
The Parliament of Canada

Canada introduces sanctions against 30 Russians

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russia’s blacklist in response to Canada’s sanctions includes persons who purposefully worsened bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"It includes those individuals who were worsening bilateral relations between Russia and Canada purposefully and in a planned manner and were making extremely anti-Russian and Russophobic statements and were seen to participate in or even organize anti-Russian actions, campaigns and measures," the spokeswoman said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'
2
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber prototype to perform debut flight in 2018
3
Kremlin says Trump’s call for cooperation on North Korea in line with Russia’s stance
4
Moscow challenges US to prove that Pentagon biomarker research does not violate law
5
Moscow considers retaliation to US actions against Russian media
6
Siemens mulls supplying turbines to Russia's energy facilities
7
Full text of Vladimir Putin's article for APEC summit
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама