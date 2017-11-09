Russia bans entry for Canadians who worsened bilateral ties in tit-for-tat measures

Moscow certain Damascus won't disrupt Syrian CongressRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 09, 14:10
MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russia’s blacklist in response to Canada’s sanctions includes persons who purposefully worsened bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"It includes those individuals who were worsening bilateral relations between Russia and Canada purposefully and in a planned manner and were making extremely anti-Russian and Russophobic statements and were seen to participate in or even organize anti-Russian actions, campaigns and measures," the spokeswoman said.