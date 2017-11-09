Lavrov discusses global issues with New Zealand’s colleague - foreign ministry

Moscow supports idea of free trade area in Asia and Pacific, says PutinBusiness & Economy November 08, 22:04
MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the pressing issues of bilateral and global agenda with New Zealand’s top diplomat Winston Peters on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said.
"The sides exchanged views on the pressing issues of bilateral, regional and global agenda," the report said.
Sergey Lavrov is attending the meetings of APEC foreign and trade ministers in Vietnam’s coastal city of Da Nang. Traditionally, he holds a series of bilateral talks on the sidelines of major international forums.