Facts reveal domestic footprint in US Democratic Party cyber attacks — Lavrov

DA NANG /Vietnam/, November 8. /TASS/. Facts show a domestic trace in the US Democratic Party cyber attacks, whereas there is no evidence of the alleged Russian "meddling" in the election, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Well-known facts show that not a single Russian trace has been found in these cases so far," he said. "The traces there are domestic: in particular, intervention and leaking information to competitors were revealed within the Democratic Party, in the US Democratic National Committee."