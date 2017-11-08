Russia backs UN Security Council’s enlargement, calls against limiting veto right

Report on Syria chemical attacks probe ‘deeply disappointing’ - Russian diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 08, 3:43
UNITED NATIONS, November 8. /TASS/. Moscow endorses the idea that representatives of developing countries could join the UN Security Council, but strongly opposes any attempts of limiting the veto right that allows the permanent member-states to block resolutions, Russia’s representative Oleg Filimonov told the General Assembly.
"Russia, as a permanent member-state of the Security Council, notes the need of making this body more representative, first of all due to the developing countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America. However, the efforts in this direction should not affect the Council’s ability to efficiently and swiftly respond to the emerging challenges," Filimonov said, adding that the Council should have no more than 20 members.
The diplomat stressed that "any ideas leading to derogating the authority of the current Security Council’s permanent member-states, including the veto right" are unacceptable for Russia. "We should note that this institute is an important factor encouraging the Council’s members to search for balanced solutions. Entrenching upon it would be wrong both from historic and political viewpoints," he said.
Russia is ready to consider any rational option of the Council’s enlargement, including an intermediate compromise solution, if it enjoys broad support at the UN, Filimonov said.
The talks on the Security Council’s reform have been underway for several years, but the countries have failed to find common ground on the key issues, including the number of its member-states and the veto right. Among the most possible candidates for permanent member-states are Brazil, Germany, India, South Africa and Japan.