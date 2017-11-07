Lawmaker calls on US to abandon double standards in foreign policy

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The US should abandon double standards in relations with other countries and engage in a dialogue for tackling issues in the Middle East and Europe, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said at Tuesday’s meeting with Special Representative of the French government to Russia Jean-Pierre Chevenement.

"Our counterparts from the US should be advised to abandon double standards. The ability to conduct a dialogue is a quality that our counterparts from the US parliament are lacking. They take decisions themselves, not thinking about possible effects of these decisions," Volodin said.

He stated that the US is consistently "creating problems" across the world and then actually withdraws from solving them. "The US holds off from these problems. It created problems in Libya and it is far from these problems; it created problems in Iraq and it is far from these problems; it created problems in Afghanistan and Syria and it is far from these problems, while hundreds of thousands, millions of refugees are staying in Europe today," the State Duma speaker stated.

According to Volodin, today it is necessary to do all that is possible "so that peace came to Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq and Ukraine."

"Russia is doing everything to achieve it," the lawmaker added.