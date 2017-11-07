Lawmaker calls on US to abandon double standards in foreign policy

Russian troops receive 16 regiment sets of S-400 air defense missile systems over 5 yearsMilitary & Defense November 07, 18:07
Key facts about Russia’s 1917 October revolutionSociety & Culture November 07, 17:11
Top brass elaborates on Russian military's 'one target, one bomb' principle in SyriaMilitary & Defense November 07, 17:01
Journalists wounded in Syria reveal full details on their ‘tolerable’ injuriesSociety & Culture November 07, 16:37
NYT reports on possible ban of Russian anthem at 2018 Olympics premature speculation — IOCSport November 07, 15:46
Russia starts development of Borei-B nuclear-powered submarinesMilitary & Defense November 07, 15:33
Over 54,000 gunmen killed in Syria over past two yearsMilitary & Defense November 07, 15:27
Russia announces breakthrough in furnishing army with long-range precision weaponsMilitary & Defense November 07, 15:04
Russia fully restores its presence in the Arctic — top brassMilitary & Defense November 07, 14:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The US should abandon double standards in relations with other countries and engage in a dialogue for tackling issues in the Middle East and Europe, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said at Tuesday’s meeting with Special Representative of the French government to Russia Jean-Pierre Chevenement.
"Our counterparts from the US should be advised to abandon double standards. The ability to conduct a dialogue is a quality that our counterparts from the US parliament are lacking. They take decisions themselves, not thinking about possible effects of these decisions," Volodin said.
He stated that the US is consistently "creating problems" across the world and then actually withdraws from solving them. "The US holds off from these problems. It created problems in Libya and it is far from these problems; it created problems in Iraq and it is far from these problems; it created problems in Afghanistan and Syria and it is far from these problems, while hundreds of thousands, millions of refugees are staying in Europe today," the State Duma speaker stated.
According to Volodin, today it is necessary to do all that is possible "so that peace came to Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq and Ukraine."
"Russia is doing everything to achieve it," the lawmaker added.