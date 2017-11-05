Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia prepares lawsuit to return its diplomatic property in US — ambassador

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 05, 7:57 UTC+3

On September 2, the US authorities closed down Russia’s consulate-general in San Francisco, trade mission in Washington and its branch in New York

Share
1 pages in this article

CHICAGO, November 5. /TASS/. Russia is currently gathering necessary documentation to file a lawsuit against the US administration’s move to block Russian diplomatic property in the country, Russia’s US ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, told reporters on Saturday on the sidelines of a scientific conference in Chicago.

"We are working with lawyers, we are gathering documents," the ambassador said on the sidelines of the Russian-American Scientists Association (RASA-USA) conference in Chicago. "The work of lawyers is very delicate and it takes time."

On September 2, the US authorities closed down Russia’s consulate-general in San Francisco, trade mission in Washington and its branch in New York, which Russia had been using on lease terms. The two first facilities on the list are Russian property and enjoy diplomatic immunity. Moscow considers the seizure of its diplomatic property as an openly hostile act and calls on Washington to immediately return these facilities.

These facilities have been actually taken under control of the Diplomatic Security Service, a law enforcement and security arm of the US Department of State.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump confirms plans to meet with Putin during his Asian tour
2
Russia will inevitably retaliate against new Canada’s sanctions - embassy
3
Possible Putin-Trump meeting to serve cause of peace — Russian ambassador
4
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
5
Norwegian rescuers lift fuselage of crashed helicopter
6
Russian ambassador to discuss contacts of Russian, US security, defense chiefs
7
Moscow to get first car sharing network with Russian cars in early December
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама