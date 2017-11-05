Russia prepares lawsuit to return its diplomatic property in US — ambassador

CHICAGO, November 5. /TASS/. Russia is currently gathering necessary documentation to file a lawsuit against the US administration’s move to block Russian diplomatic property in the country, Russia’s US ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, told reporters on Saturday on the sidelines of a scientific conference in Chicago.

"We are working with lawyers, we are gathering documents," the ambassador said on the sidelines of the Russian-American Scientists Association (RASA-USA) conference in Chicago. "The work of lawyers is very delicate and it takes time."

On September 2, the US authorities closed down Russia’s consulate-general in San Francisco, trade mission in Washington and its branch in New York, which Russia had been using on lease terms. The two first facilities on the list are Russian property and enjoy diplomatic immunity. Moscow considers the seizure of its diplomatic property as an openly hostile act and calls on Washington to immediately return these facilities.

These facilities have been actually taken under control of the Diplomatic Security Service, a law enforcement and security arm of the US Department of State.