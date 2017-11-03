Kremlin welcomes Ovechkin’s intention to support Putin

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The Kremlin, on the whole, welcomes Russian ice hockey star Alexander Ovechkin’s plan to support President Vladimir Putin by creating a social movement dubbed Putin Team, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "We definitely welcome Sasha’s wish to express his support for our president, especially from abroad," he said.

Peskov added that the Kremlin was yet unaware what form the initiative would take. "Indeed, Sasha is a very famous Russian, and a very successful one, and we know how much he appreciates our president," the Kremlin spokesman said.

On Thursday, Peskov said that Putin did not know anything about Ovechkin’s plan to create a social movement dubbed the Putin Team.

On Wednesday, Ovechkin, who plays for the national team and the Washington Capitals of the National Hockey League, wrote on Instagram that he was creating a new social movement calling it the Putin Team.

"Personal wins are always good, but as far as ice hockey and any other activity go, being a team is crucial for achieving a victory. Only a team is capable of changing the tide of the game and doing the impossible. As for me, I am ready to become part of such a team," he wrote.

Личные награды и призы – все это здорово, но в хоккее, как и в любом деле, для победы важнее команда. Только команда способна переломить ход игры, сделать невозможное. В последнее время в западной прессе я встречаю сочетание Putin’s team, то есть команда Путина. И знаете, мне очень понравилось это определение. Лично я готов быть частью такой команды. Я никогда не скрывал своего отношения к нашему Президенту, всегда открыто его поддерживая. Я уверен, что нас, поддерживающих Владимира Путина, много! Так давайте объединимся и покажем всем сильную и сплоченную Россию! Сегодня я хочу объявить о том, что создаю общественное движение под названием Putin Team. Быть частью такой команды – для меня гордость, это похоже на ощущение, когда ты надеваешь майку сборной России, зная, что за тебя болеет вся страна. #putinteam Публикация от Alexander Ovechkin (@aleksandrovechkinofficial) Ноя 2 2017 в 9:07 PDT

Ovechkin pointed out that he "never made a secret of my attitude to our president, always openly supporting him." "I am sure that there are many of us who support Vladimir Putin. So let us come together and show everyone how strong and united Russia can be," the ice hockey star added.

"Today, I want to announce that I am creating a social movement dubbed the Putin Team. I am proud to be part of such a team, it reminds me of the feelings that I get when I put on a national team T-shirt, knowing that the whole country supports me," Ovechkin said.