Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's top diplomat hopes social networks will not yield to US pressure

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 03, 12:41 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Moscow expects representatives of social networks will not succumb to outrageous US pressure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a news conference following meeting with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger.

"I hope these representatives of online media, social networks will be faithful of the ideals of a journalist, will try as hard as possible to write the truth and not yield to outrageous pressure and direct interference in the work of social networks by the US Congress, which comes up with new accusations that are not substantiated with a single specific hard fact," he said.

Read also

Press review: Silicon Valley caves to Deep State’s Russia fever and Moldova eyes NATO bid

Senators suggest Russian companies launch Twitter ad boycott

Ban on all advertising in RT, Sputnik accounts shows US controls Twitter — diplomat

Kremlin regrets that Twitter succumbed to bias targeting Russian media

Russian senator deletes Twitter account in solidarity with RT, Sputnik

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US actions near Syria's al-Tanf may qualify as 'war crime'— Russian top brass
2
MP slams Pentagon explanation on harvesting Russians’ biomarkers as ‘fairy tale’
3
Erdogan set to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh with Putin — paper
4
Moscow resents Austria’s denial of visas to Crimean reporters — Russian OSCE mission
5
Kremlin welcomes Ovechkin’s intention to support Putin
6
Press review: Silicon Valley caves to Deep State’s Russia fever and Moldova eyes NATO bid
7
Russian strategic bombers hammer terrorists’ facilities in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама