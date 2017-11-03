Russia's top diplomat hopes social networks will not yield to US pressure

Press review: Silicon Valley caves to Deep State’s Russia fever and Moldova eyes NATO bidPress Review November 03, 13:00
MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Moscow expects representatives of social networks will not succumb to outrageous US pressure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a news conference following meeting with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger.
"I hope these representatives of online media, social networks will be faithful of the ideals of a journalist, will try as hard as possible to write the truth and not yield to outrageous pressure and direct interference in the work of social networks by the US Congress, which comes up with new accusations that are not substantiated with a single specific hard fact," he said.