Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump says meeting with Putin possible during Asian tour

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 03, 5:59 UTC+3

"Putin is very important because they can help us with North Korea," Trump said

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

NEW YORK, November 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview on Thursday that he may meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during his Asia-Pacific tour.

The US leader said talking to Putin was important, because the two nations may cooperate in solving the Syrian and North Korean issues. Besides, a discussion on the situation in Ukraine was also needed, Trump said.

"Putin is very important because they can help us with North Korea," Trump said.

Trump will visit Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines between November 5 and November 14. It will be his first official visit to Asia. As part of the tour, Trump will bisit the November 10 summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Vietnam and the November 12-13 summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila, Philippines.

Russian president’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the schedule of bilateral meetings of Vladimir Putin, who will also take part in the APEC forum, is currently being prepared. No bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event have been slated so far.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump says meeting with Putin possible during Asian tour
2
Russian president unaware of Putin Team movement being created by ice hockey star Ovechkin
3
Ban on all advertising in RT, Sputnik accounts shows US controls Twitter — diplomat
4
Russia unveils Su-30SME fighter export version at Singapore Airshow
5
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
6
Russia’s 6th-generation warplane to serve as transition to unmanned aircraft — commander
7
From Terminator to combat systems of the future: Main advantages of Russia’s armor armada
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама