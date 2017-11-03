Putin, Macron say revising Iran nuclear deal unacceptable

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, speaking about his visit to Iran, the Kremlin press service said in a statement. The two leaders highlighted the need to implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program and stressed that its unilateral revision would be unacceptable.

"Vladimir Putin spoke about the results of his visit to Iran. In this connection, the two leaders pointed to the need to precisely implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for Iran’s nuclear program. They stressed that a unilateral revision of this important agreement would be unacceptable," the statement reads.

The conversation was initiated by France.

"While exchanging views on the Syrian issue, the parties particularly discussed the outcome of the seventh international meeting on Syria, held in Astana on October 30-31," the Kremlin press service said, adding that "both parties emphasized the importance of joint actions aimed at finding a political solution to the Syrian crisis."

The president also touched upon various aspects of bilateral cooperation, including the activities of the Trianon Dialogue Civil Society Forum.

"The conversation was business-like and constructive," the Kremlin press service said.