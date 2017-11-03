Back to Main page
Politicizing of OPCW mission in Syria totally inadmissible — Lavrov to Tillerson

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 03, 1:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Lavrov also said it was important to bring the UN and the OPCW probing into the chemical attacks in Syria to conformity with the standards of the Chemical Weapons Convention

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister, who had a telephone conversation with the U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, on Thursday stressed the inadmissibility of politicizing the mechanisms of investigation into chemical attacks in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report upon the end of the conversation.

Lavrov also said it was important to bring the steps of the joint mechanism of the UN and the OPCW probing into the chemical attacks in Syria to conformity with the standards of the Convention for the Prohibition of Chemicals Weapons in what concerns the cases where incapacitating chemical substances were used in the course of the conflict in Syria.

On October 26, the Joint Mission of the OPCW and the UN for investigation of chemical attacks in Syria published a report where it apportioned full blame to Damascus for the April 4 incident in Khan Sheykhun, Ildib Governorate where chemical weapons had presumably been used.

The incident claimed the lives of almost a hundred people,

The Russian Defense Ministry said in connection with it that the Syrian Air Force had delivered a strike at a clandestine factory of the militants where they had been making poisonous chemical substances.

Washington accused Damascus of a chemical attack and in the wake of the accusations the U.S. Navy delivered a missile strike at a Syrian airbase in the Homs Governorate. This attack occurred on April 7.

Реклама