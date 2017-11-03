Back to Main page
Lavrov, Tillerson discuss schedule of bilateral contacts

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 03, 1:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Lavrov and Tillerson may hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit due in Vietnam on November 6-11

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have discussed the schedule of bilateral contacts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, following a telephone conversation between the two top diplomats.

"There has been a discussion of some aspects of Russian-US relations, including the schedule of bilateral contacts," the statement reads. "The parties agreed to continue dialogue on all issues of mutual interest," the ministry added.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier that Lavrov and Tillerson may hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit due in Vietnam on November 6-11.

At the Thursday briefing dedicated to US President Donald Trump’s upcoming tour of the Asia-Pacific countries, National Security Advisor Herbert McMaster said that the United States and Russia were about to decide if the two countries’ presidents would meet during their visits to the Asia-Pacific region in the coming days. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the schedule of Putin’s bilateral meetings during the APEC summit was under consideration.

Topics
Foreign policy
