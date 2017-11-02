Lavrov, Tillerson discuss fight against terrorism, national dialogue in Syria

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have held a telephone conversation, discussing ways to eliminate the hotbed of terrorism in Syria and facilitate the nationwide dialogue aimed at finding a political solution to the crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The parties discussed pressing issues concerning efforts to eliminate the hotbed of terrorism in Syria and step up international efforts to facilitate the political settlement process, while ensuring the country’s territorial integrity and boosting the nationwide dialogue in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the statement reads.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters that a number of aspects concerning the upcoming Congress on National Dialogue, planned to be held in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi, had not been fixed and needed to be discussed with Russia’s partners in the Astana and Geneva processes.